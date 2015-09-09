Chocolate–and–Pinot Noir S'mores Puddings 

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the puddings In a medium saucepan, combine the wine and sugar and bring to a boil. Simmer over moderately high heat until reduced to 1 cup, about 18 minutes.

Step 2 In another small saucepan, bring the milk and cream to a boil. In a large bowl, beat the egg yolks. Gradually beat in the hot cream. Add the chocolate and butter; let stand for 2 minutes, then stir until smooth. Stir in half of the wine syrup. Pour the pudding into six 6- to 8-ounce heatproof glass jars or glasses. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours or overnight.

Step 3 Make the meringue In the bowl of a stand mixer set over a saucepan of simmering water, whisk the egg whites with the sugar and cream of tartar until warm and the sugar is dissolved, 3 to 5 minutes. Let cool slightly. In the mixer, beat the whites at medium-high speed until firm, glossy peaks form, about 2 minutes.