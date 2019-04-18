Chocolate Zucchini Bread with Pepitas
Jen Causey
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
2 HR 25 MIN
Yield
Serves :
Paige Grandjean

The only way you’d know there’s a whole zucchini in this rich chocolatey bread is if you made the recipe yourself. Grated on the large holes of a box grater, the tender summer squash melts into the batter as it bakes, delivering a moist and fudgy quick bread. Enjoy a slice or two for an afternoon snack, or top with vanilla or chocolate gelato for a super-fast dessert.

Ingredients

  • Cooking spray
  • 1 2/3 cups all-purpose flour (about 7 1/8 ounces)
  • 1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 1/2 cups grated unpeeled zucchini (from 1 large zucchini)
  • 1 1/4 cups granulated sugar
  • 1 cup canola oil
  • 3 large eggs
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 3/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons semisweet chocolate chips, divided
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons unsalted raw pepitas

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat oven to 350°F. Lightly grease a 9- x 5-inch loaf pan with cooking spray. Line with parchment paper, leaving a 2-inch overhang on 2 sides. Whisk together flour, cocoa, cinnamon, baking soda, baking powder, and salt in a medium bowl; set aside.

Step 2    

Whisk together zucchini, sugar, oil, eggs, and vanilla in a large bowl until well combined. Add flour mixture, and stir until just combined. Stir in 3/4 cup chocolate chips. Pour mixture into prepared pan. Smooth top, and sprinkle with pepitas and remaining 2 tablespoons chocolate chips.

Step 3    

Bake in preheated oven until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean, 55 minutes to 1 hour and 5 minutes. Cool bread in pan on a wire rack 15 minutes. Using parchment paper as handles, remove bread from pan, and cool completely on wire rack, about 1 hour.

