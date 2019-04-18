Chocolate Zucchini Bread with Pepitas

The only way you’d know there’s a whole zucchini in this rich chocolatey bread is if you made the recipe yourself. Grated on the large holes of a box grater, the tender summer squash melts into the batter as it bakes, delivering a moist and fudgy quick bread. Enjoy a slice or two for an afternoon snack, or top with vanilla or chocolate gelato for a super-fast dessert.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°F. Lightly grease a 9- x 5-inch loaf pan with cooking spray. Line with parchment paper, leaving a 2-inch overhang on 2 sides. Whisk together flour, cocoa, cinnamon, baking soda, baking powder, and salt in a medium bowl; set aside.
Whisk together zucchini, sugar, oil, eggs, and vanilla in a large bowl until well combined. Add flour mixture, and stir until just combined. Stir in 3/4 cup chocolate chips. Pour mixture into prepared pan. Smooth top, and sprinkle with pepitas and remaining 2 tablespoons chocolate chips.
Bake in preheated oven until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean, 55 minutes to 1 hour and 5 minutes. Cool bread in pan on a wire rack 15 minutes. Using parchment paper as handles, remove bread from pan, and cool completely on wire rack, about 1 hour.