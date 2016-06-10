Chocolate-Tahini Fudge

Spoke Wine Bar in Somerville, Massachusetts, serves fantastic food in addition to great wine and awesome cocktails. At the end of the meal, they pass around tiny squares of this luscious chocolate-and-sesame fudge. Slideshow: More Fudge Recipes
How to Make It
Line a 9-inch-square baking pan with parchment paper. In a medium saucepan, combine the milk and butter and cook over moderate heat until the milk is hot and the butter is melted. Whisk in the sugar and cook, stirring occasionally, until the mixture reaches 240°, about 5 minutes.
Remove the saucepan from the heat. Add the chocolate, tahini and sesame oil and stir until the chocolate is completely melted. If the mixture separates, whisk in the hot water until it is smooth again. Add the Fluff and vanilla and stir vigorously until the Fluff is completely incorporated.
Scrape the fudge into the prepared pan and smooth the surface. Sprinkle with the toasted sesame seeds and let cool, then refrigerate until cold, about 2 hours.
Cut the fudge into 1-inch squares and sprinkle with sea salt.
Make Ahead
Author Name: Mike Hamm
Review Body: This is not a review, but a question. 2 TBSP toasted sesame oil seems like a lot and would overwhelm the fudge. Is this the correct amount?
Date Published: 2016-07-02
Author Name: LJ6000
Review Body: I didn't get any tahini flavor in this fudge. It mostly just tastes like sugar.
Review Rating: 2
Date Published: 2016-12-06
Author Name: @GreenBus
Review Body: The recipe looks epic!! This is my obsession and I'll do it the same way as you do. Thank you.
Review Rating: 4
Date Published: 2016-07-07
Author Name: captain.fantastic
Review Body: So sweet, even tried adding a bunch of salt.
Review Rating: 1
Date Published: 2016-07-20
Author Name: @OliveDice
Review Body: Incredible recipe! They were super delicious and my baby love them so much.. Thank you
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-07-07
Author Name: @CyanCarrot
Review Body: Looks fantastic but I have allergy with sesame seeds and so I cannot use Tahini. Is there any substitute for this or can I use nutella instead?
Review Rating: 4
Date Published: 2016-07-07