Chocolate-Tahini Fudge
© John Kernick
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes about 80 pieces
John daSilva
July 2016

Spoke Wine Bar in Somerville, Massachusetts, serves fantastic food in addition to great wine and awesome cocktails. At the end of the meal, they pass around tiny squares of this luscious chocolate-and-sesame fudge. Slideshow: More Fudge Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup whole milk
  • 6 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 3 cups sugar
  • 12 ounces dark chocolate (70%), finely chopped
  • 1/4 cup tahini
  • 2 tablespoons toasted sesame oil
  • 1 tablespoon hot water (optional)
  • 2 cups Marshmallow Fluff (8 ounces)
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
  • 2 tablespoons lightly toasted sesame seeds
  • Flaky sea salt

How to Make It

Step 1    

Line a 9-inch-square baking pan with parchment paper. In a medium saucepan, combine the milk and butter and cook over moderate heat until the milk is hot and the butter is melted. Whisk in the sugar and cook, stirring occasionally, until the mixture reaches 240°, about 5 minutes.

Step 2    

Remove the saucepan from the heat. Add the chocolate, tahini and sesame oil and stir until the chocolate is completely melted. If the mixture separates, whisk in the hot water until it is smooth again. Add the Fluff and vanilla and stir vigorously until the Fluff is completely incorporated.

Step 3    

Scrape the fudge into the prepared pan and smooth the surface. Sprinkle with the toasted sesame seeds and let cool, then refrigerate until cold, about 2 hours.

Step 4    

Cut the fudge into 1-inch squares and sprinkle with sea salt.

Make Ahead

The fudge can be stored in an airtight container for up to 1 week.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up