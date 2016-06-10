Chocolate-Tahini Fudge

Author Name: Mike Hamm Review Body: This is not a review, but a question. 2 TBSP toasted sesame oil seems like a lot and would overwhelm the fudge. Is this the correct amount? Review Rating: Date Published: 2016-07-02

Author Name: LJ6000 Review Body: I didn't get any tahini flavor in this fudge. It mostly just tastes like sugar. Review Rating: 2 Date Published: 2016-12-06

Author Name: @GreenBus Review Body: The recipe looks epic!! This is my obsession and I'll do it the same way as you do. Thank you. Review Rating: 4 Date Published: 2016-07-07

Author Name: captain.fantastic Review Body: So sweet, even tried adding a bunch of salt. Review Rating: 1 Date Published: 2016-07-20

Author Name: @OliveDice Review Body: Incredible recipe! They were super delicious and my baby love them so much.. Thank you Review Rating: 5 Date Published: 2016-07-07