Chocolate Syrup
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : Makes about 1 cup
Grace Parisi
April 1996

This syrup is also great over ice cream, or use it to make chocolate milk and real hot chocolate.Plus: More Dessert Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 3 ounces bittersweet chocolate, coarsely chopped
  • Pinch of salt
  • 3 tablespoons sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

How to Make It

Step

In a small saucepan, combine the chocolate, salt and 2 tablespoons of water and stir over moderate heat until smooth. Add the sugar, vanilla and 1/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon of water and bring to a boil. Cook, stirring, for 3 minutes. Strain and let cool.

Make Ahead

The syrup can be refrigerated for up to 2 weeks.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up