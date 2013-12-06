Chocolate Syrup

This syrup is also great over ice cream, or use it to make chocolate milk and real hot chocolate.Plus: More Dessert Recipes and Tips
How to Make It
Step
In a small saucepan, combine the chocolate, salt and 2 tablespoons of water and stir over moderate heat until smooth. Add the sugar, vanilla and 1/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon of water and bring to a boil. Cook, stirring, for 3 minutes. Strain and let cool.
Make Ahead
The syrup can be refrigerated for up to 2 weeks.
