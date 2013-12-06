Chocolate Sorbet
Serves : MAKES ABOUT 2 CUPS
François Payard
March 1997

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 1/4 cup heavy cream
  • 3/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder, preferably Dutch process
  • 3 1/2 ounces extra-bittersweet chocolate, finely chopped

How to Make It

Step

In a medium saucepan, combine the sugar, heavy cream and 3/4 cup of water and bring to boil over moderately high heat. Off the heat, whisk in the cocoa until smooth. Add the chocolate and stir until completely melted. Pour the mixture into a heatproof bowl and let cool to room temperature, then refrigerate until chilled. Transfer the mixture to an ice cream maker and freeze according to the manufacturer's instructions.

Make Ahead

The sorbet can be frozen in an airtight container for up to 5 days.

