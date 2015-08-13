Chocolate Shell
© Nicole Franzen
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 2 cups
Justin Chapple
September 2015

F&W’s Justin Chapple makes his version of Magic Shell (a sauce that quickly hardens when poured over cold things) with coconut oil to give it additional flavor. Slideshow: More Milk Chocolate Dessert Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound bittersweet chocolate, finely chopped
  • 1/2 cup coconut oil
  • Salt
  • Ice cream, for serving

How to Make It

Step

In a large microwave-safe bowl, melt the chopped chocolate with the coconut oil at high power in 20-second intervals, stirring between bursts. Stir in a generous pinch of salt and let stand at room temperature until cooled before pouring over ice cream.

Make Ahead

The chocolate shell can be stored at room temperature for 2 weeks.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up