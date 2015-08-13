© Nicole Franzen
F&W’s Justin Chapple makes his version of Magic Shell (a sauce that quickly hardens when poured over cold things) with coconut oil to give it additional flavor. Slideshow: More Milk Chocolate Dessert Recipes
In a large microwave-safe bowl, melt the chopped chocolate with the coconut oil at high power in 20-second intervals, stirring between bursts. Stir in a generous pinch of salt and let stand at room temperature until cooled before pouring over ice cream.
Make Ahead
The chocolate shell can be stored at room temperature for 2 weeks.
