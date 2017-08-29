Chocolate Pretzels  with Sea Salt 
Marcus Nilsson
Active Time
1 HR 10 MIN
Total Time
2 HR
Yield
Serves : 36
Daniel Humm
October 2017

These are not your ordinary chocolate-covered pretzels. The superfun, delicious (and gluten-free!) treats from chef Daniel Humm are made from ground pretzels and white chocolate that gets piped into a pretzel shape and chilled, then dipped in dark chocolate before serving. Slideshow: More Pretzel Recipes

Ingredients

  • 12 ounces gluten-free salted pretzels, such as Glutino  
  • 1 pound white chocolate,  finely chopped 
  • 12 ounces dark chocolate  (72% cacao) 
  • Flaky sea salt, for garnish 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a food processor, pulse  the pretzels into a fine powder.  Sift through a medium sieve into a bowl.  

Step 2    

In a large microwave-safe bowl, melt the white chocolate at high power in 20-second increments, stirring after each, until smooth. Stir in the pretzel powder until evenly moistened. Let cool slightly, then scrape into a pastry bag fitted with a 1/3-inch round tip.  

Step 3    

Line 3 large baking sheets with parchment paper. Using  a 3-inch round cutter and a permanent marker, trace 12 circles onto each sheet of parchment. Flip the paper so the ink is on the bottom. Using the circles as a guide, pipe pretzels onto the parchment. Refrigerate until set, about 30 minutes.  

Step 4    

Meanwhile, in another microwave-safe bowl, melt the dark chocolate at high power in 20-second increments, stirring after each, until smooth. Let cool slightly.

Step 5    

Using 2 forks or tweezers and working with 1 pretzel at a time, coat the chilled pretzels  in the melted dark chocolate and return to the baking sheet; immediately garnish with flaky sea salt. Let stand at room temperature until the dark chocolate is set, about 20 minutes. Serve.  

Make Ahead

The pretzels  can be stored in an airtight container for up to 1 week.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up