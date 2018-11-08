Chocolate Pretzel  Crinkle Cookies

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 350°F. Place pretzels in bowl of a food processor; process until very finely ground, about 1 minute and 30 seconds. (You should have about 2 cups ground pretzels.)

Step 2 Whisk together ground pretzels, cocoa, and baking powder in a medium bowl until combined. Beat granulated sugar, oil, eggs, and vanilla in a large bowl with an electric hand mixer on high speed until combined. Stir in ground pretzel mixture until dough comes together. Cover with plastic wrap, and refrigerate just until firm, about 2 hours.