Chocolate-Peppermint Brownies
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 24.
Claire Ptak
December 2015

These rich peppermint brownies topped with crushed candy canes are from London’s cult-favorite bakery Violet. If you can’t find candy canes, use striped peppermint candies.     Slideshow: Easy Holiday Dessert Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 sticks unsalted butter, cut into small pieces, plus more for greasing
  • 1 pound bittersweet chocolate, chopped
  • 2 teaspoons pure peppermint extract
  • 4 large eggs
  • 1 3/4 cups packed light brown sugar
  • 3/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon fine sea salt
  • 4 candy canes, crushed (1/3 cup)

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. Butter a 9-by-13-inch baking pan and line with parchment paper; allow 2 inches of  overhang on the long sides.

Step 2    

In a heatproof bowl, combine two-thirds of the chopped chocolate with the 2 sticks of butter. Set the bowl over a pot of simmering water and stir until melted. Scrape the chocolate into another bowl and let cool slightly. Add the remaining chopped chocolate and the peppermint extract to the heatproof bowl and melt over the simmering water; remove from the heat and let cool slightly.

Step 3    

In a medium bowl, whisk  the eggs with the brown sugar  until combined. Whisk in the chocolate-butter mixture until glossy and thick. Sprinkle the flour and salt into the bowl and stir until just incorporated. Spread the brownie batter in the prepared baking pan.  Dollop the peppermint chocolate onto the brownie batter and swirl in with a table knife.

Step 4    

Bake the brownies in the  center of the oven for 15 minutes. Sprinkle the crushed candy canes on top and bake for 10 to 15 minutes longer,  until the edges are set and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out with a few moist crumbs. Let the brownies cool in the pan for at least 2 hours. Cut into squares and serve. 

