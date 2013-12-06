Chocolate-Pecan Shortbread Bars

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the shortbread Preheat the oven to 350° and line a 12-by-17-inch baking pan with foil, allowing it to extend 1/2 inch over the edge on all sides. Spray the foil with vegetable oil spray.

Step 2 Make the shortbread In a standing electric mixer or food processor, beat the butter with the confectioners' sugar, flour and salt until a soft dough forms. Transfer the dough to the prepared pan and, using a flat-bottomed glass, press the dough into an even layer. Freeze the dough for about 10 minutes, until firm.

Step 3 Make the shortbread Bake the shortbread in the center of the oven for 20 minutes, until lightly golden.

Step 4 Meanwhile, make the topping In a saucepan, combine the butter, brown sugar, corn syrup, chocolate and cream and cook over low heat just until melted and smooth. Remove from the heat and let cool slightly. Whisk in the eggs, then fold in the pecans.