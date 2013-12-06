Chocolate-Pecan Shortbread Bars
© John Kernick
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 32 bars
Tanya Holland
November 2013

Tanya Holland layers a fudgy topping over a flaky shortbread crust. These bars are even easier than pie, because there's no need to roll out dough—it just gets pressed into the pan. Slideshow: Dessert Bars

Ingredients

Shortbread

  • 2 sticks unsalted butter, softened
  • 1/2 cup confectioners' sugar
  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt

Topping

  • 3 sticks unsalted butter
  • 3/4 cup dark brown sugar
  • 1/4 cup light corn syrup
  • 8 ounces bittersweet chocolate, finely chopped
  • 2 tablespoons heavy cream
  • 4 large eggs, beaten
  • 3 cups pecan halves, chopped (10 ounces)
  • Flaky sea salt

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the shortbread

Preheat the oven to 350° and line a 12-by-17-inch baking pan with foil, allowing it to extend 1/2 inch over the edge on all sides. Spray the foil with vegetable oil spray.

Step 2    Make the shortbread

In a standing electric mixer or food processor, beat the butter with the confectioners' sugar, flour and salt until a soft dough forms. Transfer the dough to the prepared pan and, using a flat-bottomed glass, press the dough into an even layer. Freeze the dough for about 10 minutes, until firm.

Step 3    Make the shortbread

Bake the shortbread in the center of the oven for 20 minutes, until lightly golden.

Step 4    Meanwhile, make the topping

In a saucepan, combine the butter, brown sugar, corn syrup, chocolate and cream and cook over low heat just until melted and smooth. Remove from the heat and let cool slightly. Whisk in the eggs, then fold in the pecans.

Step 5    Meanwhile, make the topping

Spread the topping over the shortbread crust and sprinkle lightly with sea salt. Bake the shortbread bar for about 25 minutes, until the topping is set. Let cool to room temperature, then refrigerate until firm. Using the foil, carefully lift the bar out of the pan; discard the foil. Cut the shortbread into 32 triangles and serve.

Make Ahead

The shortbread can be refrigerated for up to 3 days.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up