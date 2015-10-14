Chocolate-Peanut Butter Swiss Rolls 
Active Time
1 HR
Total Time
3 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 12
Tiffany MacIsaac
November 2015

Fudgy cake, fluffy peanut butter filling and a chocolate ganache coating combine to form the perfect sweet indulgence from pastry chef Tiffany MacIsaac of DC’s Buttercream Bakeshop. Slideshow: More Breakfast Pastry Recipes

Ingredients

Cake

  • Baking spray
  • 2 cups granulated sugar
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder
  • 1 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1/2 cup whole milk
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 1 teaspoon ground instant espresso

Peanut Butter Filling

  • 1 1/2 sticks unsalted butter, at room temperature
  • 1/3 cup confectioners sugar, sifted
  • 1/2 cup smooth peanut butter
  • 1/8 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 tablespoon whole milk
  • 1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

Ganache

  • 9 ounces bittersweet chocolate, finely chopped
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature
  • 3 tablespoons light corn syrup
  • Pinch of kosher salt
  • 1 cup plus 2 tablespoons heavy cream
  • Flaky sea salt or chopped peanuts, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the cake

Preheat the oven to 325°. Liberally grease a large rimmed baking sheet with baking spray. Line the sheet with parchment paper and liberally grease the paper. 

Step 2    

In a large bowl, sift the granulated sugar, flour, cocoa powder, baking soda, baking powder and salt. In a medium bowl, whisk the eggs with the milk.

Step 3    

In a small saucepan, combine the butter, vanilla and espresso powder with 1/2 cup of water and bring to a simmer, stirring to dissolve the espresso. Drizzle the hot mixture over  the dry ingredients. Add the egg mixture and whisk until smooth. Scrape the batter onto the  prepared sheet and spread in an even layer. Bake for about  20 minutes, until set and a cake tester inserted in the center of the cake comes out clean (the cake will look wet). Transfer  the sheet to a rack and let cool.  

Step 4    Meanwhile, make the peanut butter filling

In a medium bowl, using a hand mixer, beat the butter with the confectioners’ sugar at medium speed until light, about 2 minutes. Beat in the peanut butter and salt, scraping down the side  of the bowl as necessary. Beat in the milk and vanilla.

Step 5    

Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper and  generously grease it with baking spray. Invert the cooled cake onto the prepared sheet. Peel the parchment paper off the cake; it will be sticky. Cut the cake in half lengthwise, then crosswise. Spread the filling all over the cake pieces, leaving a 1/4-inch border all around the sides. Roll up the cakes lengthwise (the parchment will come off easily) to form 4 logs. Refrigerate for 1 hour.

Step 6    Make the ganache

In a bowl, combine the chocolate, butter, corn syrup and salt.  In a small saucepan, bring the cream to a simmer. Pour the hot cream over the chocolate mixture and whisk until smooth. Let cool.

Step 7    

Line another large baking sheet with parchment paper. Cut each cake log into 3 equal pieces. Working with 1 piece  at a time and using a fork or skewer, dip the logs into the ganache to coat all over, letting the excess drip off. Transfer  the cakes to the prepared sheet and sprinkle with flaky salt or peanuts. Freeze until firm, about 1 hour, before serving.

Make Ahead

The cakes can be frozen for up to 2 weeks. Serve cold.

