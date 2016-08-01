Chocolate–Olive Oil Cake with Walnuts 
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes one 9-inch cake
Skye McAlpine
September 2016

Venice-based blogger Skye McAlpine first came across this not-too-sweet, not-too-rich chocolate cake in an old cookbook written in rough Venetian dialect, and she's been making it ever since. She sometimes swaps macadamias or Brazil nuts for the walnuts. Slideshow: More Italian Desserts

Ingredients

  • 1 cup walnut halves
  • 3/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder, plus more for dusting
  • 3 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 4 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 2 teaspoons kosher salt
  • 2 cups superfine sugar
  • 1 cup plus 3 tablespoons water
  • 1 cup plus 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 4 large eggs, separated
  • Confectioners' sugar, for sifting

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. Spread the walnuts in a cake pan and bake until fragrant and lightly toasted, about 8 minutes. Transfer the walnuts to a work surface and let cool, then coarsely chop.

Step 2    

Spray a 9-inch springform pan with nonstick spray and dust with cocoa powder. In a large bowl, whisk the flour with the baking powder and salt. In a medium saucepan, stir all but 2 tablespoons of the superfine sugar with the 3/4 cup of cocoa powder. Whisk in the water in a steady stream until incorporated. Bring the cocoa mixture to a boil over moderate heat, whisking occasionally. Remove from the heat and whisk in the olive oil.

Step 3    

In a medium bowl, beat the egg yolks lightly with a fork to break them up. Beat a large spoonful of the cocoa mixture into the egg yolks, then scrape the yolk mixture into the saucepan and whisk until no streaks remain. Using a rubber spatula, stir the chocolate mixture into the dry ingredients, then fold in the chopped walnuts.

Step 4    

In a medium bowl, using a hand mixer, beat the egg whites until soft peaks form. Gradually add the remaining 2 tablespoons of superfine sugar and beat until the egg whites are thick and glossy, about 5 minutes. Fold the beaten whites into the batter in 3 additions.

Step 5    

Spread the batter in the prepared pan and bake for about 1 hour, until a skewer inserted in the center comes out with a few moist crumbs attached. Transfer the cake to a rack and let cool completely before unmolding. Sift confectioners' sugar over the top before serving.

Make Ahead

The cake can be wrapped in plastic and kept at room temperature overnight.

