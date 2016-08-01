Chocolate–Olive Oil Cake with Walnuts 

Review Body: The cake did not turn out that well. It was edible but dry. A day later it was so dry it was like it was sucking the moisture out of my mouth. I didn't even bake it for a full hour.

Author Name: Suzanne Toll

Review Body: I'n sorry, but this is the worst, driest cake I ever made. I tried to improve it with a chocolate icing, but that failed. It's extremely dry. I served it on a dessert buffet and no one liked it. It was very embarrassing. Luckily, I had made other things that were delicious. I lived in Italy for almost ten years and I know that often their cakes are drier and less sweet than American cakes, but this recipe fails. Sorry to be so blunt, but this is my opinion after making this cake.

Review Rating:

Date Published: 2017-01-08