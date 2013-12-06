Chocolate-Macadamia Tart
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : makes one 9-inch tart
Michel Richard
April 2008

The maple syrup in this tart lightens the chocolate flavor and creates an ethereal custard to hold buttery macadamias.    More Pie and Tart Recipes  

Ingredients

  • 1 cup heavy cream
  • 1/2 cup chopped bittersweet chocolate (3 ounces)
  • 3 large eggs
  • 1/2 cup pure maple syrup
  • 1/4 cup sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 2 cups macadamia nuts (10 ounces)

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 325°. Butter a 9-inch pie plate. In a heatproof bowl, microwave the cream and chocolate for 25 seconds until melted. Whisk until smooth. Let cool to warm. Whisk in the eggs, maple, sugar and salt.

Step 2    

Pour the mixture into the pie plate. Insert the macadamias in an even layer. Bake the tart for 40 minutes, until the custard is just set. Let cool. Cut into wedges and serve.

Suggested Pairing

Banyuls is a vin doux naturel, a dessert wine that gets its sweetness from unfermented grape sugar. Its berry richness is perfect with this luscious tart.

