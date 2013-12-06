Chocolate-Macadamia Tart

Preheat the oven to 325°. Butter a 9-inch pie plate. In a heatproof bowl, microwave the cream and chocolate for 25 seconds until melted. Whisk until smooth. Let cool to warm. Whisk in the eggs, maple, sugar and salt.

Step 2

Pour the mixture into the pie plate. Insert the macadamias in an even layer. Bake the tart for 40 minutes, until the custard is just set. Let cool. Cut into wedges and serve.