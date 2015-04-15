Chocolate Ice Cube Cake
Active Time
1 HR
Total Time
2 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes one 9-by-13-inch cake
Sasha Martin
May 2015

Underneath its rich chocolate topping and layer of vanilla custard, this striking dessert from blogger Sasha Martin hides a light chocolate sponge cake soaked with orange blossom syrup. Slideshow: More Chocolate Cakes

Ingredients

CUSTARD

  • 3 cups whole milk
  • 2/3 cup sugar
  • 1 vanilla bean, split lengthwise, seeds scraped and bean reserved
  • 2/3 cup all-purpose flour
  • 2 sticks unsalted butter, cut into tablespoons, at room temperature

CAKE

  • Unsalted butter, for greasing
  • 1/3 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
  • 1/3 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
  • 6 large egg whites
  • 1/3 cup sugar
  • 6 large egg yolks, beaten

SYRUP

  • 1 cup sugar
  • 3/4 teaspoon orange blossom or rose water (optional)

CHOCOLATE TOPPING

  • 8 ounces semisweet chocolate, finely chopped
  • 1/3 cup vegetable oil

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the custard

In a saucepan, combine the milk, sugar and vanilla bean and seeds and bring to a simmer. Cook over moderate heat, stirring, until the sugar dissolves. In a blender, combine the flour and half of the hot milk mixture (but not the vanilla bean) and puree until smooth. Add the flour-milk mixture to the milk in the saucepan and cook over moderately low heat, whisking frequently, until thickened, about 8 minutes. Strain the custard into a medium bowl; discard the vanilla bean. Let cool until warm, then whisk in the butter a few pieces at a time. Press a piece of plastic wrap on the surface of the custard and chill for about 1 hour or until firm.

Step 2    Make the chocolate topping

In a heatproof medium bowl set over a saucepan of simmering water, melt the chocolate, about 2 minutes. Remove the bowl from the pan and whisk in the oil. Let cool completely.

Step 3    

Using an offset spatula or the back of a spoon, spread the custard in an even layer all over the top of the cake. Carefully pour the chocolate on top of the custard and spread in an even layer. Chill until the chocolate sets, about 1 hour. Serve cold.

Make Ahead

The cake can be refrigerated for 2 days.

