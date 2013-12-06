Chocolate Ganache Filling and Glaze

Ganache is a silky-smooth luxurious mixture of chocolate and cream. Plus: More Dessert Recipes and Tips
How to Make It
Step 1
Put the chocolate in a large heatproof bowl. In a medium saucepan, bring the cream just to a boil over low heat. Pour the cream over the chocolate, cover and let stand for 5 minutes. Whisk the ganache gently until silky and smooth.
Step 2
To make the filling, transfer 1 1/2 cups of the ganache to a medium bowl. Set the bowl over ice and whisk the ganache gently until thick and spreadable.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5