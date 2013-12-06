© Kana Okada
How to Make It
Step
Put the chopped chocolate in a heatproof medium bowl. In a small saucepan, heat the cream with the butter, corn syrup and salt until hot but not boiling. Immediately pour the mixture over the chocolate. Let stand for 5 minutes, then whisk until smooth. Let the frosting cool, whisking occasionally, until thick enough for dipping and glazing the cupcakes, about 30 minutes. For a frosting firm enough to spread, let stand for 1 hour.
Make Ahead
The chocolate frosting can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 3 days. Return to room temperature before using.
Serve With
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 3833
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5