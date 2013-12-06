Chocolate Frosting
  • 4 ounces bittersweet chocolate, finely chopped
  • 1/2 cup heavy cream
  • 3 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1 tablespoon light corn syrup
  • Pinch of salt

Put the chopped chocolate in a heatproof medium bowl. In a small saucepan, heat the cream with the butter, corn syrup and salt until hot but not boiling. Immediately pour the mixture over the chocolate. Let stand for 5 minutes, then whisk until smooth. Let the frosting cool, whisking occasionally, until thick enough for dipping and glazing the cupcakes, about 30 minutes. For a frosting firm enough to spread, let stand for 1 hour.

The chocolate frosting can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 3 days. Return to room temperature before using.

Chocolate Cupcakes or Golden Cupcakes.

