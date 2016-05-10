Dark Chocolate Fondue

Chocolate fondue does not have to wait until dessert. You can start your day with a decadent chocolate fondue breakfast. Dip a chunk of artisanal bread for an instant pain au chocolat. Slideshow: More Fast Chocolate Desserts
How to Make It
In a medium saucepan, combine the cream, vanilla extract and salt. Heat over medium heat until the mixture barely simmers.
Remove from the heat and stir in the chocolates and brandy until completely melted and smooth.
Transfer to the fondue pot or a chafing dish that is on low heat. Stir the mixture occasionally.
Using skewers dip pieces of cake, bread or fruit into the melted chocolate sauce.
Notes
Try these variations:
Hazelnut Fondue
Add 1/2 cup chopped hazelnuts to the fondue. Replace brandy with hazelnut liqueur.
White Chocolate Fondue
Remove the salt from the recipe and replace chocolate chips with 2 cups white chocolate chips.
