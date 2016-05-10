Dark Chocolate Fondue
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 3 cups
Evi Abeler

Chocolate fondue does not have to wait until dessert. You can start your day with a decadent chocolate fondue breakfast. Dip a chunk of artisanal bread for an instant pain au chocolat. Slideshow: More Fast Chocolate Desserts

Ingredients

  • 2 cups heavy whipping cream
  • 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 cup (8 ounces) 60% cacao bittersweet chocolate chips
  • 3/4 cup (6 ounces) semisweet chocolate chips
  • 1 tablespoon brandy or liqueur of your choice
  • Assorted fruit and bread for dipping

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium saucepan, combine the cream, vanilla extract and salt. Heat over medium heat until the mixture barely simmers.

Step 2    

Remove from the heat and stir in the chocolates and brandy until completely melted and smooth.

Step 3    

Transfer to the fondue pot or a chafing dish that is on low heat. Stir the mixture occasionally.

Step 4    

Using skewers dip pieces of cake, bread or fruit into the melted chocolate sauce.

Notes

Try these variations:

Hazelnut Fondue
Add 1/2 cup chopped hazelnuts to the fondue. Replace brandy with hazelnut liqueur.

White Chocolate Fondue
Remove the salt from the recipe and replace chocolate chips with 2 cups white chocolate chips. 

