Chocolate Espresso  Pie Bars 

Author Name: DBR9801 Review Body: Seriously good. I did use the 7 sticks of butter, increased the chocolate to 2 cups, reduced the sugar to 2 cups. They were a huge hit - I cut them into bite-sized diamonds so got a million of them. I'll definitely make them again, but a half-recipe is plenty. I'm going to freeze the leftovers and see if that works out ok. Review Rating: 5 Date Published: 2017-10-07

Author Name: Karen Pasley Review Body: *Seven* sticks of butter? Wow, I know we're rehabilitating fat in the diet, but that verges on the ridiculous. Review Rating: Date Published: 2017-09-21

Author Name: Melinda Mahon Review Body: Recipe does NOT say what size pan??? Review Rating: Date Published: 2017-09-18

Author Name: robert gilley Review Body: These tasted best "frozen". Oh my were they good that way where our taste testers just rated them as "good" when not frozen. Review Rating: 3 Date Published: 2018-01-04