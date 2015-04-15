Chocolate Double-Nut Butter

A combination of toasted walnuts and almonds makes this chocolate spread outstanding. It’s great on toasted sourdough or as a dip for sugar cookies. Slideshow: More Chocolate Recipes
How to Make It
Step
In a food processor, grind the nuts until they start to turn into a paste, about 30 seconds. Scrape down the side and add the chocolate and salt. Puree until very smooth, about 3 minutes. For a thicker texture, freeze the spread for about 10 minutes. Serve on the bread, drizzled with honey.
