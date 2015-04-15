Chocolate Double-Nut Butter
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 2 cups
Zak Stern
May 2015

A combination of toasted walnuts and almonds makes this chocolate spread outstanding. It’s great on toasted sourdough or as a dip for sugar cookies. Slideshow: More Chocolate Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 cups walnuts, toasted
  • 1 cup almonds, toasted
  • 1 1/2 cups semisweet chocolate chips (about 10 ounces)
  • 2 teaspoons salt
  • Toasted white bread and honey, for serving

How to Make It

Step

In a food processor, grind the nuts until they start to turn into a paste, about 30 seconds. Scrape down the side and add the chocolate and salt. Puree until very smooth, about 3 minutes. For a thicker texture, freeze the spread for about 10 minutes. Serve on the bread, drizzled with honey.

