Chocolate-Covered Pretzels
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 10
Michael Symon
February 2008

Ingredients

  • 6 ounces milk chocolate, chopped
  • 2 cups thin pretzel sticks

How to Make It

Step

Line a baking sheet with wax paper. Melt the chocolate in a heatproof bowl set over a saucepan of simmering water. Let cool for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the pretzels and stir gently until coated. Using a fork, transfer the pretzels to the wax paper, letting the excess chocolate drip back into the bowl. Refrigerate the pretzels until the chocolate is set, about 20 minutes.

Serve With

Guinness Ice Cream.

