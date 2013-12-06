Jacques Torres always tries to bring contrast to every dessert. He discovered corn flakes ten years ago and, being a pastry chef, wondered what would happen if he covered them with chocolate. He loved it so much that now he takes corn flakes home to France and makes this recipe for his friends. They wonder about the things Torres is learning in America, but there are never any leftovers. Crispness is important, so use a fresh box of corn flakes. You will need to have tempered chocolate ready before you begin. Use the best-quality bittersweet chocolate that you can find. Slideshow: How to Make Chocolate Corn Flakes
How to Make It
Pour the corn flakes into a large mixing bowl, then pour about half of the tempered chocolate over them. Use a rubber spatula and mix until evenly coated. The tempered chocolate will immediately begin to set. Once the chocolate has set, repeat with the remaining chocolate to give a second coat.
Quickly scoop small mounds of the chocolate corn flakes onto a parchment paper-covered baking sheet. I find it easiest to use one spoon to scoop and another spoon to scrape the scooped mixture onto the baking sheet. It is important to work quickly because the mixture is easier to scoop before the chocolate hardens.
If your kitchen is very hot, you can place the baking sheet in the refrigerator for about 5 minutes to allow the chocolate to harden. Do not leave them in the refrigerator for more than 10 minutes; if they get too cold, condensation will form on them when they are removed from the refrigerator due to the difference in temperature between the cold chocolate and the warm air. This will cause the chocolate to turn white. While this doesn't affect the taste, it does ruin the appearance.
Make Ahead
Notes
Recipe courtesy of Dessert Circus, Extraordinary Desserts You Can Make At Home by Jacques Torres.
