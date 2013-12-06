Jacques Torres always tries to bring contrast to every dessert. He discovered corn flakes ten years ago and, being a pastry chef, wondered what would happen if he covered them with chocolate. He loved it so much that now he takes corn flakes home to France and makes this recipe for his friends. They wonder about the things Torres is learning in America, but there are never any leftovers. Crispness is important, so use a fresh box of corn flakes. You will need to have tempered chocolate ready before you begin. Use the best-quality bittersweet chocolate that you can find. Slideshow: How to Make Chocolate Corn Flakes