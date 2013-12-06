Chocolate-Coconut S'mores
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Bobby Flay
July 2005

Plus: More Dessert Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup sweetened, shredded coconut
  • 8 whole chocolate or plain graham crackers
  • One 4-ounce bar bittersweet chocolate, broken into 4 rectangles
  • 12 large marshmallows

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. Spread the shredded coconut on a pie plate and toast for about 4 minutes, until golden. Arrange four 8-inch sheets of aluminum foil on a work surface. Place 1 graham cracker on each sheet and top with a piece of chocolate. Mound the coconut on top.

Step 2    

Thread 3 marshmallows on each of 4 skewers. Toast the marshmallows over a gas flame until golden and melted. Slide the marshmallows onto the coconut and top with the remaining graham crackers. Wrap the s'mores in the foil and bake for 3 to 4 minutes, until the chocolate is just melted. Serve.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up