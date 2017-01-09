Chocolate, Cinnamon and Almond Loaf Cake 
© John Kernick
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
2 HR
Yield
Serves : 8 to 10
Julia Turshen
February 2017

Julia Turshen riffs on chocolate cake, making it healthier by replacing white flour with almond meal, and swapping out white sugar for coconut sugar. When she’s making the cake for her diabetic wife, Grace, she only uses 1/4 cup of sweetener, but for a more traditionally sweet cake, 1 cup is just right. Slideshow: More Loaf Cake Recipes

Ingredients

  • Baking spray, for greasing 
  • 2 1/2 cups superfine almond meal  
  • 1/2 cup unsweetened Dutch process cocoa powder, sifted 
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder 
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt 
  • 2 1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon 
  • 6 large eggs, separated 
  • 1 cup coconut palm sugar 
  • 1/2 stick unsalted butter, melted and cooled slightly 
  • 1/2 cup cooled brewed coffee  
  • 2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract 
  • 1 cup heavy cream 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. Grease a 9-by-5-inch loaf pan with baking spray and line it with parchment paper, allowing 2 inches of overhang on the short sides. 

Step 2    

In a medium bowl, whisk  the almond meal with the cocoa powder, baking powder, salt and 1 1/2 teaspoons of the cinnamon. In a large bowl, whisk  the egg yolks with the coconut sugar, melted butter, coffee and vanilla. Stir the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients until the batter is smooth. 

Step 3    

In a stand mixer fitted with the whisk, beat the egg whites at medium-high speed until stiff peaks form, 1 to 2 minutes. Fold one-third of the beaten egg whites into the batter to lighten it, then fold in the remaining egg whites until no streaks remain. 

Step 4    

Scrape the batter into the prepared pan and bake for  45 to 50 minutes, until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out with a few crumbs attached. Transfer to a rack  to cool for 20 minutes, then unmold and let cool completely. 

Step 5    

Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, beat the heavy cream with the remaining 1 teaspoon of cinnamon until soft peaks form. Cut the cake into slices and serve with a dollop of the cinnamon cream. 

Make Ahead

The cake can be stored in an airtight container overnight.

