Chocolate, Cinnamon and Almond Loaf Cake 

Author Name: Christopher Layton Review Body: I made this recipe a couple days ago. This is a keeper. Even though its dairy and gluten free, it has a real cake texture. Oh, and it's tasty! Review Rating: 5 Date Published: 2017-01-25

Author Name: kritzow Review Body: WOW! This one's a keeper. Easy, rich, light in texture and versatile. I halved the recipe to make a more reasonable portion size for my husband and I who don't eat many sweets. I served it three separate ways with different toppings which made us feel each night we were getting a different dessert. An absolute repeat. Review Rating: 5 Date Published: 2017-02-02

Author Name: Terri Griffith Review Body: This was great. Much lighter than I was expecting. It made a GIANT loaf, though. The flavors are really subtle. Review Rating: 5 Date Published: 2017-02-06

Author Name: Katetanic Review Body: My family has a history of diabetes and the tip on how to lessen the sweetener is really helpful. Review Rating: Date Published: 2017-01-23

Author Name: ManuelMoreira Review Body: I love the fact that it's gluten free, perfect for me Review Rating: Date Published: 2017-05-17

Author Name: John Summers Review Body: The best thing is the texture. Unfortunately, after it cooled completely I looked at the bottom and I over baked it. The recipe states there should be a few crumbs attached but I did several tests where raw dough was stuck to my tester before finally removing it after an extra 15 minutes, I should have cut that down to 10. However in the end, it's not sweet enough. I ate the first slice topped with ice cream which was fine but without that topping, it was beyond bland. The next morning I decided to treat it as if it were bread so I toasted 2 slices and made a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. As I'm typing this and eating it as my breakfast, I'm disappointed considering the time, effort and expense, to say I'm sensing a metallic taste. I understand the recipe was developed for a diabetic in mind but there perhaps should've been a non diabetic alternative. Review Rating: 1 Date Published: 2017-06-28

Author Name: IchNaturally Review Body: This is really delicious and easy to prepare. Review Rating: Date Published: 2017-01-31

Author Name: Sabrina Thomas Review Body: This is a very unique recipe that turned out great, even though I didn't use dutch-processed cocoa (ghiradelli natural was what I had). Also, it's holding up nicely 2 days after baking it. Review Rating: 5 Date Published: 2017-01-24

Author Name: smallbat01 Review Body: How about this one? Chocolate, Cinnamon and Almond Loaf Cake... Hmmmm... easy to carry and I can plan and bring one in the office if I will be needing my Daily Quick snack in the afternoons :) or jam session with the Empaths Band Review Rating: Date Published: 2017-01-16