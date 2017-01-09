Chocolate, Cinnamon and Almond Loaf Cake 

Julia Turshen riffs on chocolate cake, making it healthier by replacing white flour with almond meal, and swapping out white sugar for coconut sugar. When she’s making the cake for her diabetic wife, Grace, she only uses 1/4 cup of sweetener, but for a more traditionally sweet cake, 1 cup is just right. Slideshow: More Loaf Cake Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 350°. Grease a 9-by-5-inch loaf pan with baking spray and line it with parchment paper, allowing 2 inches of overhang on the short sides.
In a medium bowl, whisk the almond meal with the cocoa powder, baking powder, salt and 1 1/2 teaspoons of the cinnamon. In a large bowl, whisk the egg yolks with the coconut sugar, melted butter, coffee and vanilla. Stir the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients until the batter is smooth.
In a stand mixer fitted with the whisk, beat the egg whites at medium-high speed until stiff peaks form, 1 to 2 minutes. Fold one-third of the beaten egg whites into the batter to lighten it, then fold in the remaining egg whites until no streaks remain.
Scrape the batter into the prepared pan and bake for 45 to 50 minutes, until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out with a few crumbs attached. Transfer to a rack to cool for 20 minutes, then unmold and let cool completely.
Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, beat the heavy cream with the remaining 1 teaspoon of cinnamon until soft peaks form. Cut the cake into slices and serve with a dollop of the cinnamon cream.
Author Name: Christopher Layton
Review Body: I made this recipe a couple days ago. This is a keeper. Even though its dairy and gluten free, it has a real cake texture. Oh, and it's tasty!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-01-25
Author Name: kritzow
Review Body: WOW! This one's a keeper. Easy, rich, light in texture and versatile. I halved the recipe to make a more reasonable portion size for my husband and I who don't eat many sweets. I served it three separate ways with different toppings which made us feel each night we were getting a different dessert. An absolute repeat.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-02-02
Author Name: Terri Griffith
Review Body: This was great. Much lighter than I was expecting. It made a GIANT loaf, though. The flavors are really subtle.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-02-06
Author Name: Katetanic
Review Body: My family has a history of diabetes and the tip on how to lessen the sweetener is really helpful.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-01-23
Author Name: ManuelMoreira
Review Body: I love the fact that it's gluten free, perfect for me
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-05-17
Author Name: John Summers
Review Body: The best thing is the texture. Unfortunately, after it cooled completely I looked at the bottom and I over baked it. The recipe states there should be a few crumbs attached but I did several tests where raw dough was stuck to my tester before finally removing it after an extra 15 minutes, I should have cut that down to 10. However in the end, it's not sweet enough. I ate the first slice topped with ice cream which was fine but without that topping, it was beyond bland. The next morning I decided to treat it as if it were bread so I toasted 2 slices and made a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. As I'm typing this and eating it as my breakfast, I'm disappointed considering the time, effort and expense, to say I'm sensing a metallic taste. I understand the recipe was developed for a diabetic in mind but there perhaps should've been a non diabetic alternative.
Review Rating: 1
Date Published: 2017-06-28
Author Name: IchNaturally
Review Body: This is really delicious and easy to prepare.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-01-31
Author Name: Sabrina Thomas
Review Body: This is a very unique recipe that turned out great, even though I didn't use dutch-processed cocoa (ghiradelli natural was what I had). Also, it's holding up nicely 2 days after baking it.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-01-24
Author Name: smallbat01
Review Body: How about this one? Chocolate, Cinnamon and Almond Loaf Cake... Hmmmm... easy to carry and I can plan and bring one in the office if I will be needing my Daily Quick snack in the afternoons :) or jam session with the Empaths Band
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-01-16
Author Name: sarah048
Review Body: Ok cake, but it came out much lighter than the photos. It was almost undetectable chocolate taste and a very light fluffy texture. I use almond flour all the time for my gluten free baking but this recipe I wouldn't make again.
Review Rating: 2
Date Published: 2017-02-12