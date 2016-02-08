Chocolate Chunk Cookie for One
Active Time
5 MIN
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 1
Justin Chapple
March 2016

Sometimes the best thing is having one perfect chocolate chip cookie, like this chewy, crispy, salty one from F&W’s Justin Chapple. Slideshow: More Cookie Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
  • 1 tablespoon packed light brown sugar
  • 1 teaspoon granulated sugar
  • 1/8 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • Maldon salt
  • 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons dark chocolate chunks or chips

How to Make It

Step

Preheat a toaster oven to 350°. In a small microwave-safe bowl, heat the butter until just softened, about 10 seconds. Using a fork, blend in both sugars, the vanilla and a pinch of salt. Blend in the flour, then stir in the chocolate chunks. Scoop the batter onto a parchment paper–lined toaster tray and sprinkle with salt. Bake for 13 to 15 minutes, until lightly browned. Let cool slightly before serving.

