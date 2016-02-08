Chocolate Chunk Cookie for One

Sometimes the best thing is having one perfect chocolate chip cookie, like this chewy, crispy, salty one from F&W’s Justin Chapple. Slideshow: More Cookie Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat a toaster oven to 350°. In a small microwave-safe bowl, heat the butter until just softened, about 10 seconds. Using a fork, blend in both sugars, the vanilla and a pinch of salt. Blend in the flour, then stir in the chocolate chunks. Scoop the batter onto a parchment paper–lined toaster tray and sprinkle with salt. Bake for 13 to 15 minutes, until lightly browned. Let cool slightly before serving.
Author Name: floridafoodie
Review Body: I didn't know how this would turn out- it had no baking powder or baking soda but it turned out- did not look like the picture, though. I would like to give it 3 1/2 stars but my husband really liked it. It was super easy to make and was somewhat hard and crunchy, which is what my husband liked about it. I wonder how it would turn out if you used self-rising flour than all-purpose?
Review Rating: 4
Date Published: 2016-11-05
Author Name: Erica Bessette
Review Body: added a pinch of baking powder. used a shake of regular salt,some cinnamon, more vanilla and a dash of the caramel coffee creamer i have , because without the dough was too dry.added some raw chopped pecans. 1T of brown sugar , no white on hand. baked about 15 minutes and ended up with a beautiful softer chewy cookie.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-03-14