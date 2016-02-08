Chocolate Chunk Cookie for One

Author Name: floridafoodie

Review Body: I didn't know how this would turn out- it had no baking powder or baking soda but it turned out- did not look like the picture, though. I would like to give it 3 1/2 stars but my husband really liked it. It was super easy to make and was somewhat hard and crunchy, which is what my husband liked about it. I wonder how it would turn out if you used self-rising flour than all-purpose?

Review Rating: 4

Date Published: 2016-11-05