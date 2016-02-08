Chocolate Chip Espresso Meringues
© John Kernick
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Abigail Quinn
March 2016

These large, crisp and chewy meringues are made with just enough espresso and bittersweet chocolate to keep them from being overly sweet.     Slideshow: More Chocolate Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 large egg whites, at room temperature
  • 1/2 teaspoon cream of tartar
  • 1 cup superfine sugar
  • 2 ounces bittersweet chocolate, finely chopped (scant 1/2 cup)
  • Kosher salt
  • 1 tablespoon unsweetened cocoa powder
  • 2 teaspoons espresso powder

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 225°. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. In a medium bowl, using a hand mixer, beat the egg whites with the cream of tartar at low speed until foamy, about 30 seconds. Increase the speed to medium and beat in the sugar, 1 tablespoon at a time; beat until the whites are stiff and glossy, about 1 minute. Fold in the chopped chocolate and a pinch of salt. Sift the cocoa powder and espresso powder over the meringue  and fold 2 or 3 times to incorporate; the meringue should look marbled.

Step 2    

Spoon eight 1/2-cup mounds of meringue onto the prepared baking sheet. Using the back  of a spoon, gently spread the meringues into 3-inch rounds. Bake for 1 hour, or until the meringues are firm on the outside but still chewy in the  center. Let cool completely. 

Make Ahead

The meringues can be stored in an airtight container for 1 week.

