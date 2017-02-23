Are you craving a warm chocolate chip cookie? The fastest way to feed that hunger might just be this microwavable chocolate chip cookie in a mug. In less than ten minutes, you go from raw ingredients to a warm, soft chocolate chip cookie. Serve the cookie with a sprinkle of flaky sea salt and a scoop of your favorite ice cream. The cookie batter – butter, white and light brown sugar, an egg yolk, pure vanilla extract, flour and salt – can be dressed up in different ways. Try mixing in buts, or bittersweet chocolate chips and dried cherries, or 2 tablespoons of M&Ms. Make a quick oatmeal cookie by adding 1 tablespoon of quick-cooking rolled oats, a pinch of ground cinnamon and a tablespoon or two of raisins. Make a green tea cookie by adding 1 teaspoon of matcha powder and swap 1 tablespoon of white chocolate chips for the bittersweet chocolate chips here. The possibilities are endless! Slideshow: More Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipes
How to Make It
In a 12-ounce mug, melt the butter in a microwave oven. Stir in both sugars along with the egg yolk and vanilla until no streaks of yolk remain. Add the flour, chocolate chips and kosher salt and stir until incorporated.
Microwave the cookie at high power for 1 minute, until the top is set and the cookie is slightly pulling away from the side of the mug. Let the cookie cool for 5 minutes.
Run a knife around the edge of the cookie and invert it onto a plate. Top the cookie with a pinch of flaky sea salt.
Review Body: Add chocolate syrup to the mug and it'll be so much better
