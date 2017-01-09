Chocolate-Cardamom Cookies 
© Michael Turek
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2 dozen
Whitney Tingle and Danielle DuBoise
February 2017

Despite their healthy ingredient list, these gluten- and dairy-free chocolate chip cookies from Sakara Life are superdecadent. Almond flour gives them a nutty, crumbly texture and almond butter keeps them wonderfully moist. Slideshow: More Chocolate Cookie Recipes

Ingredients

  • 4 cups almond flour 
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder 
  • 1 teaspoon ground cardamom 
  • 1 teaspoon fine Himalayan pink salt 
  • 2 cups roasted salted almond butter (18 ounces) 
  • 1 1/2 cups honey, preferably liquid raw (see Note) 
  • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract 
  • 6 ounces dark chocolate, chopped 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a stand mixer fitted with the paddle, mix the almond flour with the baking powder, cardamom and salt at low speed until combined. At medium speed, beat in the almond butter, honey and vanilla until smooth. Add the chocolate chunks and beat until just incorporated. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate overnight.  

Step 2    

Preheat the oven to 350° and arrange racks in the upper and lower thirds of the oven. Line  2 large baking sheets with parchment paper. Scoop 1/4-cup mounds of the dough onto the prepared baking sheets and flatten into 1/2-inch-thick disks. Bake the cookies for about 15 minutes, until they are lightly browned and firm around the edges; shift the baking sheets from front to back and top to bottom halfway through baking. Let cool completely before serving. 

Make Ahead

The cookies can be stored in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 3 days.

Notes

Raw, unprocessed honey can be found at most health food stores and on amazon.com.

