Chocolate-Buttermilk Snack Cakes

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the cakes Preheat the oven to 350°. Generously coat the cups of three 12-cup muffin tins with nonstick spray. In a small bowl, whisk the buttermilk with the coffee and vanilla. In a medium bowl, sift the flour with the cocoa powder, baking soda and salt.

Step 2 In a large bowl, using a hand mixer, beat the granulated sugar with the oil at medium-high speed until blended; beat in the egg. At low speed, beat in the dry ingredients and the buttermilk mixture in 3 alternating batches. Spoon about 2 tablespoons of batter into each muffin cup.

Step 3 Bake the cakes for about 12 minutes, until risen and a toothpick inserted in the centers comes out clean. Let cool in the pans for 3 to 5 minutes. Carefully invert the cakes onto a parchment paper–lined baking sheet (this will help them flatten slightly). Let cool completely, about 30 minutes.

Step 4 Make the filling and frosting In a large bowl, beat the mascarpone, cream, confectioners’ sugar, vanilla, espresso and salt at medium speed until smooth and thick.