Chive-Sage Salt

This bright-green salt with minced chives and fried sage leaves is delicious rubbed on chicken or pork, sprinkled on roast potatoes or used as a dipping salt for radishes. More Condiment Recipes
How to Make It
Step
In a small skillet, heat the olive oil. Add the sage leaves and cook over moderate heat, turning once, until crisp, about 2 minutes. Scrape the leaves and oil into a small bowl and let cool. Crumble the leaves. Add the chives and salt and stir to combine.
Make Ahead
The salt can be refrigerated for up to 1 week.
