Chive-Sage Salt
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
10 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes about 1 cup
Marcia Kiesel
August 2009

This bright-green salt with minced chives and fried sage leaves is delicious rubbed on chicken or pork, sprinkled on roast potatoes or used as a dipping salt for radishes.    More Condiment Recipes  

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 cup sage leaves
  • 1 cup minced chives
  • 2 tablespoons kosher salt

How to Make It

Step

In a small skillet, heat the olive oil. Add the sage leaves and cook over moderate heat, turning once, until crisp, about 2 minutes. Scrape the leaves and oil into a small bowl and let cool. Crumble the leaves. Add the chives and salt and stir to combine.

Make Ahead

The salt can be refrigerated for up to 1 week.

