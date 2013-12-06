This oil can be used as a sauce for basting grilled fish—it makes a nice crust—and as a sauce for serving.>/p> Amazing Seafood Recipes
How to Make It
Step
Put the chives and olive oil in a blender and blend on high until the oil begins to warm, 2 to 3 minutes. Pour the oil through a very fine strainer set over a bowl and let it drip for at least 1 hour. Discard the contents of the strainer.
Make Ahead
The Chive Oil can be refrigerated for up to I day. Bring to room temperature before serving.
Serve With
