Jerry Traunfeld
July 1999

Ingredients

  • 1 cup snipped chives
  • 3/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

How to Make It

Step

Put the chives and olive oil in a blender and blend on high until the oil begins to warm, 2 to 3 minutes. Pour the oil through a very fine strainer set over a bowl and let it drip for at least 1 hour. Discard the contents of the strainer.

Make Ahead

The Chive Oil can be refrigerated for up to I day. Bring to room temperature before serving.

Serve With

Grilled Halibut with Herb Salad and Chive Oil.

