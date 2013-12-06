Chipotle-spiced Roasted Potato Salad with Celery & Greek Yogurt

Baby potatoes get a chipotle glaze before being roasted, adding incredible flavor to this healthy potato salad, which substitutes Greek yogurt for mayonnaise. Slideshow: Potato Salad Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 400°. Line a baking pan with parchment paper.
Scrub the potatoes clean, and then dry them on paper towels. Cut into quarters and set aside.
In a large bowl, whisk together the oil, brown sugar, chipotle, smoked paprika, salt, and pepper. Add the potatoes and stir until the potatoes are completely coated.
Spread the potatoes and any leftover oil and spices on the lined baking pan in single layer. Roast for 20 minutes, turn the potatoes, and continue roasting for 10-20 minutes, or until the potatoes are golden and crisped. Set aside to cool to room temperature.
Combine the potatoes and celery in a large bowl. Add the Greek yogurt to the potatoes and celery and then gently toss to coat with the yogurt. Serve at room temperature or chilled.
