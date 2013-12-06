Chipotle-spiced Roasted Potato Salad with Celery & Greek Yogurt

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 400°. Line a baking pan with parchment paper.

Step 2 Scrub the potatoes clean, and then dry them on paper towels. Cut into quarters and set aside.

Step 3 In a large bowl, whisk together the oil, brown sugar, chipotle, smoked paprika, salt, and pepper. Add the potatoes and stir until the potatoes are completely coated.

Step 4 Spread the potatoes and any leftover oil and spices on the lined baking pan in single layer. Roast for 20 minutes, turn the potatoes, and continue roasting for 10-20 minutes, or until the potatoes are golden and crisped. Set aside to cool to room temperature.