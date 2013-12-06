Chipotle-spiced Roasted Potato Salad with Celery & Greek Yogurt
© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 4
Todd Porter and Diane Cu
July 2014

Baby potatoes get a chipotle glaze before being roasted, adding incredible flavor to this healthy potato salad, which substitutes Greek yogurt for mayonnaise. Slideshow: Potato Salad Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds baby potatoes
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon brown sugar
  • 1 teaspoon chipotle powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika
  • 1 teaspoon kosher or sea salt
  • Fresh cracked black pepper, to taste
  • 3/4 cup chopped celery
  • 1/4 cup Greek yogurt

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 400°. Line a baking pan with parchment paper.

Step 2    

Scrub the potatoes clean, and then dry them on paper towels. Cut into quarters and set aside.

Step 3    

In a large bowl, whisk together the oil, brown sugar, chipotle, smoked paprika, salt, and pepper. Add the potatoes and stir until the potatoes are completely coated.

Step 4    

Spread the potatoes and any leftover oil and spices on the lined baking pan in single layer. Roast for 20 minutes, turn the potatoes, and continue roasting for 10-20 minutes, or until the potatoes are golden and crisped. Set aside to cool to room temperature.

Step 5    

Combine the potatoes and celery in a large bowl. Add the Greek yogurt to the potatoes and celery and then gently toss to coat with the yogurt. Serve at room temperature or chilled.

