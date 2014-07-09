Chipotle Popcorn

How to Make It

Step 1 Heat the oil in a large pot over medium heat. After the oil is hot, add the popcorn kernels, chipotle and paprika. Shake the pot to gently toss the kernels until they are coated with the oil and spices. Cover with a lid placed slightly ajar to allow the steam to escape.

Step 2 Cook until the popcorn popping frequency slows to several seconds between pops. Remove from heat and allow a minute or two for any final pops. Pour into a large bowl.