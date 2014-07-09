Chipotle Popcorn

Add a little smokiness to your popcorn with ground chipotle and smoked paprika. Slideshow: Popcorn Recipes
How to Make It
Heat the oil in a large pot over medium heat. After the oil is hot, add the popcorn kernels, chipotle and paprika. Shake the pot to gently toss the kernels until they are coated with the oil and spices. Cover with a lid placed slightly ajar to allow the steam to escape.
Cook until the popcorn popping frequency slows to several seconds between pops. Remove from heat and allow a minute or two for any final pops. Pour into a large bowl.
Add the butter to the still hot pot and melt. Drizzle over the popcorn and season with salt and pepper, tossing occasionally as you butter, salt and pepper the popcorn.
