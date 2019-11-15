Chipotle Mayonnaise-Roasted Turkey

How to Make It

Step 1 Put the turkey on a rack set in a roasting pan and let come to room temperature.

Step 2 Preheat the oven to 425°. In a medium bowl, whisk the mayonnaise with the lemon zest, chipotles, grated garlic, and chopped thyme.

Step 3 Run your fingers under the turkey breast and thigh skin to loosen it, then spread the half the chipotle mayonnaise under the skin and over the breast and thighs. Stuff the turkey cavity with the head of garlic, the lemon wedges, and the thyme sprigs. Spread the remaining chipotle mayonnaise all over the turkey and then season with salt and pepper.

Step 4 Roast the turkey for about 30 minutes. Reduce the oven to 350° and roast for about 1 hour and 15 minutes longer, rotating the pan a few times, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the inner thigh registers 165°; tent with foil if it browns too quickly.

Step