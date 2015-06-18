Chipotle Chicken Tacos

These supereasy chicken tacos from chef Alex Stupak are packed with tasty shredded thigh meat, tomatoes and spicy jalapeños. Slideshow: More Taco Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 350°. On a large rimmed baking sheet, brush the chicken with oil and season with salt and pepper. Bake for about 45 minutes, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the largest piece registers 165°. Let cool, then shred the meat; discard the skin and bones.
In a large skillet, heat the 2 tablespoons of oil until shimmering. Add the 1/2 onion, the jalapeños and a generous pinch of salt and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until just softened, about 5 minutes. Add the chipotles and adobo sauce and cook for 2 minutes. Add the tomatoes and cook until softened and any liquid has evaporated, about 7 minutes. Stir in the shredded chicken and cook until hot, about 3 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.
Spoon the chicken into warm corn tortillas and serve with cilantro, sour cream, lime wedges and minced onion.
Suggested Pairing
