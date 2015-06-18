Chipotle Chicken Tacos
© Christina Holmes
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Alex Stupak
July 2015

These supereasy chicken tacos from chef Alex Stupak are packed with tasty shredded thigh meat, tomatoes and spicy jalapeños. Slideshow: More Taco Recipes

Ingredients

  • 8 chicken thighs (3 pounds)
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil, plus more for brushing
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • 1/2 medium white onion, minced, plus more for serving
  • 2 jalapeños—stemmed, seeded and minced
  • 2 tablespoons minced chipotle chiles plus 3 tablespoons adobo sauce from the can or jar
  • 4 plum tomatoes, finely chopped
  • Warm corn tortillas, cilantro leaves, sour cream and lime wedges, for serving
How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. On a large rimmed baking sheet, brush the chicken with oil and season with salt and pepper. Bake for about 45 minutes, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the largest piece registers 165°. Let cool, then shred the meat; discard the skin and bones.

Step 2    

In a large skillet, heat the 2 tablespoons of oil until shimmering. Add the 1/2 onion, the jalapeños and a generous pinch of salt and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until just softened, about 5 minutes. Add the chipotles and adobo sauce and cook for 2 minutes. Add the tomatoes and cook until softened and any liquid has evaporated, about 7 minutes. Stir in the shredded chicken and cook until hot, about 3 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 3    

Spoon the chicken into warm corn tortillas and serve with cilantro, sour cream, lime wedges and minced onion.

Suggested Pairing

Pair these tacos with an ice-cold canned Mexican lager.

