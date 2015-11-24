Chipotle Chicken
Active Time
35 MIN
Total Time
35 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Scott Hocker
April 2014

Chipotles in adobo have a singular taste that melds spicy, smoky, sweet and tangy. They are an ideal sauce for simply grilled chicken breasts. Slideshow: More Chicken Recipes

Ingredients

  • 4 large bone-in chicken breasts, with skin (about 2 pounds)
  • Salt
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • 2 chipotles in adobo with sauce (see Note) 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. Season the chicken breast liberally with salt and pepper. Grill the breasts over moderately high heat, turning occasionally, until the chicken is lightly charred and cooked through, 20 to 25 minutes. Transfer the chicken to a work surface and let rest for 5 minutes.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, puree the chipotles in a blender or food processor until fairly smooth, adding adobo sauce as needed to loosen. Serve the chicken with the adobo sauce on the side.

Make Ahead

The seasoned chicken can be kept in the refrigerator uncovered for up to two days. Bring to room temperature before grilling.

Notes

Chipotles in adobo can be found at Mexican markets, natural food stores and gourmet markets.

