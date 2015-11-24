Chipotle Chicken

Chipotles in adobo have a singular taste that melds spicy, smoky, sweet and tangy. They are an ideal sauce for simply grilled chicken breasts. Slideshow: More Chicken Recipes
How to Make It
Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. Season the chicken breast liberally with salt and pepper. Grill the breasts over moderately high heat, turning occasionally, until the chicken is lightly charred and cooked through, 20 to 25 minutes. Transfer the chicken to a work surface and let rest for 5 minutes.
Meanwhile, puree the chipotles in a blender or food processor until fairly smooth, adding adobo sauce as needed to loosen. Serve the chicken with the adobo sauce on the side.
Make Ahead
Notes
Chipotles in adobo can be found at Mexican markets, natural food stores and gourmet markets.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5