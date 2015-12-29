Chipotle-Braised Chicken Thighs with Poached Eggs
© Fredrika Stjärne
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 6
Jenn Louis

Jenn Louis, chef at Lincoln Restaurant in Portland, Oregon, grew up three hours from Mexico, a little east of Los Angeles. Today, she often looks south of the border for dinner inspiration. Here she braises chicken thighs and poaches eggs in a smoky tomato sauce reminiscent of Mexican tinga. Slideshow: More Chicken Recipes
Recipe from Food & Wine Chefs' Easy Weeknight Dinners.

Ingredients

  • One 28-ounce can tomato puree
  • 2 cups chicken stock or low-sodium broth
  • 4 chipotle chiles in adobo
  • 1 large white onion, cut in sixths
  • 2 garlic cloves, sliced
  • 1 tablespoon ground cumin
  • 1 tablespoon ground coriander
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 6 skinless, boneless chicken thighs (about 2 1/2 pounds)
  • Salt
  • One 14-ounce can pinto beans, drained and rinsed
  • 6 large eggs

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 425°. In a blender, combine the tomato puree, chicken stock, chipotles, onion, garlic, cumin and coriander and  puree until smooth.

Step 2    

In a large enameled cast-iron casserole or Dutch oven, heat the oil. Season the chicken with salt, add to the casserole and cook over high heat, turning once, until golden, about 8 minutes. Transfer the chicken to a plate. Drain off the fat, leaving just enough to coat the bottom of the casserole.

Step 3    

Add the tomato sauce to the casserole and bring to a simmer, scraping up any browned bits from the bottom. Season with salt.  Nestle the chicken thighs in the sauce and bake for about 20 minutes, until cooked through. Stir in the pinto beans, then crack the eggs into the sauce, spacing them evenly. Bake for about 5 minutes longer, until the egg whites are set and the yolks are still runny. Drizzle crema on top and sprinkle with the remaining toppings. Serve straight from the casserole with corn tortillas and lime wedges.

Serve With

Mexican crema or sour cream, crumbled Cotija cheese, sliced avocado and chopped jalapeños, cilantro and onion. Warm corn tortillas and lime wedges, for serving.

