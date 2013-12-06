Chinola
Wayne Collins

While visiting the Dominican Republic, bartender Wayne Collins set out to make a daiquiri-like drink using the local Brugal rum and created this sweet-and-sour cocktail. Passion fruit is called chinola in the D.R. Glassware Guide  More Rum Drinks

Ingredients

  • Ice
  • 1 lime wedge
  • 1 1/2 ounces white rum
  • 1/2 ounce crème de pêche (peach liqueur)
  • 1 ounce passion fruit nectar or juice
  • 1/2 ounce Simple Syrup

How to Make It

Step

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Squeeze the lime wedge into the shaker and add it along with all of the remaining ingredients. Shake well, then double strain into a chilled coupe.

