While visiting the Dominican Republic, bartender Wayne Collins set out to make a daiquiri-like drink using the local Brugal rum and created this sweet-and-sour cocktail. Passion fruit is called chinola in the D.R. Glassware Guide More Rum Drinks
How to Make It
Step
Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Squeeze the lime wedge into the shaker and add it along with all of the remaining ingredients. Shake well, then double strain into a chilled coupe.
