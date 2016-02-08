Chinese-Style Braised Mushrooms and Mustard Greens
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Seamus Mullen
March 2016

Meaty mushrooms, shallots and tender greens are braised together in a fragrant Chinese broth in this hearty vegetarian dish. Slideshow: More Recipes With Mushrooms

Ingredients

  • 1/2 ounce small dried shiitake mushrooms
  • 2 cups boiling water
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 king oyster mushrooms or white button mushrooms (6 ounces), cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 4 medium shallots, quartered lengthwise
  • Fine sea salt
  • Pepper
  • 2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
  • 1 whole star anise
  • 1 teaspoon Chinese five-spice powder
  • 1/2 cup dry rice wine or dry white wine
  • One 10-ounce bunch of mustard greens, stems discarded and leaves torn (4 cups)

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium bowl, cover the shiitakes with the boiling water and top with a heatproof plate  to keep them submerged. Let stand until they are softened, about 25 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the shiitakes to a work surface and cut in half. Reserve the soaking liquid. 

Step 2    

In a large saucepan, heat the oil. Add the king oyster mushrooms, shallots and a generous pinch of salt and cook over moderately high heat until just starting to soften, about  3 minutes. Stir in the shiitakes, garlic, star anise and five-spice. Add the wine and simmer until evaporated, about 2 minutes.  

Step 3    

Add the shiitake soaking liquid to the saucepan and bring to a boil. Simmer over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the soaking liquid is slightly reduced, about 10 minutes. Add the mustard greens and cook, stirring occasionally, until just tender, about 5 minutes. Discard the star anise. Season with salt and pepper. Serve.

