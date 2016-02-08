Chinese-Style Braised Mushrooms and Mustard Greens

How to Make It

Step 1 In a medium bowl, cover the shiitakes with the boiling water and top with a heatproof plate to keep them submerged. Let stand until they are softened, about 25 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the shiitakes to a work surface and cut in half. Reserve the soaking liquid.

Step 2 In a large saucepan, heat the oil. Add the king oyster mushrooms, shallots and a generous pinch of salt and cook over moderately high heat until just starting to soften, about 3 minutes. Stir in the shiitakes, garlic, star anise and five-spice. Add the wine and simmer until evaporated, about 2 minutes.