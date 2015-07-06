Chinese Spicy, Sweet and Sour Lamb Chops

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the Marinade In a large baking dish, whisk the egg whites until foamy. Whisk in the soy sauce, sake and sherry, then whisk in the cornstarch and baking soda until smooth. Add the lamb chops and turn to coat. Cover and let marinate at room temperature for 30 minutes.

Step 2 Meanwhile, Make the Sauce In a medium bowl, whisk the soy sauce with the brown sugar, stock, vinegar, rendered bacon fat, sesame oil and cornstarch.

Step 3 Cook the Chops In a large bowl, whisk the cornstarch with the tapioca flour, salt and baking soda. In a large saucepan, heat 1/2 inch of peanut oil to 375°. Remove half of the lamb from the marinade, letting the excess drip back into the baking dish. Dredge the lamb in the cornstarch mixture, patting it on lightly so it adheres. Fry the lamb over moderately high heat, turning once, until browned all over, 2 to 3 minutes total. Transfer to a paper towel–lined baking sheet to drain. Let the oil return to 375° and repeat with the remaining lamb.