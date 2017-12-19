Chinese Greens with Oyster Sauce 

Paola + Murray
Here’s the secret to craveable Chinese vegetables: boil them in a mix of water, soy sauce, and oil, then drizzle with sauce. Slideshow: More Bok Choy Recipes
How to Make It
Step
In a large pot, bring 3 quarts of water to a boil. Add the oil, soy sauce, and a generous pinch of salt. Stir in the greens, and cook until dark green and barely crisp-tender, 2 to 3 minutes. Drain and transfer to a platter. Drizzle with oyster sauce, and serve immediately.
