Chinese Greens with Oyster Sauce 
Paola + Murray
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2 to 4
Wilson Tang
January 2018

Here’s the secret to craveable Chinese vegetables: boil them in a mix of water, soy sauce, and oil, then drizzle with sauce.  Slideshow: More Bok Choy Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil 
  • 2 tablespoons soy sauce 
  • Kosher salt 
  • 1 pound Chinese greens, such as baby bok choy or Chinese broccoli 
  • Oyster sauce, for serving 

How to Make It

Step

In a large pot, bring 3 quarts of water to a boil. Add the oil, soy sauce, and a generous pinch of salt. Stir in the greens, and cook until dark green and barely crisp-tender, 2 to 3 minutes. Drain and transfer to a platter. Drizzle with oyster sauce, and serve immediately.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up