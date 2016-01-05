Chinese Chicken with Sesame Dumplings
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Scott Hocker
December 2014

Using toasted sesame seeds ensures that the seeds nuttiness is highlighted. Buy sesame seeds pre-toasted or toast them at home in a small skillet for a few minutes over medium heat.

Ingredients

Chicken

  • 3 pounds (about 6 thighs) bone-in chicken thighs with skin
  • Kosher salt 
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • 1 teaspoon canola or grapeseed oil
  • 1/2 stick (4 tablespoons) unsalted butter
  • 4 carrots, peeled and sliced 1/4-inch thick
  • 2 ribs celery, sliced 1/4-inch thick
  • 8 scallions, white and light-green sections cut into 1/4-inch thick rings and dark-green sections thinly sliced
  • 2 tablespoons dry white wine
  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 4 cups low-sodium chicken broth
  • 2 teaspoons soy sauce
  • 1/2 teaspoon toasted sesame oil
  • 1 cup frozen green peas
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped cilantro

Dumplings

  • 2 cups flour
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 egg
  • 3/4 cup of buttermilk
  • 1/2 stick (4 tablespoons) unsalted butter, melted
  • 2 teaspoons toasted sesame oil

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the Chicken

Season the chicken liberally with salt and pepper. In a large Dutch oven set over medium-high heat, heat the oil until it shimmers. Add half of the chicken thighs, and brown, turning once, about 5 minutes total. Transfer the thighs to a plate and drain the fat. Repeat with the remaining thighs, then drain the fat.

Step 2    

Preheat the oven to 450°. Return the Dutch oven to the stove over medium heat. Add the butter, and when it begins to foam, add the carrots, celery, white and light-green scallion pieces and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables soften, about 5 to 7 minutes. Add the wine and stir, scraping the bottom of the pan to remove any stuck bits. Add the flour, broth, soy sauce, sesame oil and reserved chicken and bring to a simmer. Cover and simmer until the chicken is almost tender, about 45 minutes. Add the peas and continue cooking until the peas are soft and the chicken is completely tender, about 15 minutes more.

Step 3    Meanwhile, make the dumplings

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a large bowl, combine the flour, cornmeal, salt and baking soda then add the sesame seeds and combine. In a small bowl, whisk together the egg, buttermilk and melted butter. Add the buttermilk mixture to the flour mixture and combine with a spatula, then add the sesame oil and combine. Using two spoons or a scoop, scoop golf ball–sized pieces of dough onto the parchment-lined baking sheet, leaving about 1/2-inch space between them. Bake until the tops are golden and the dumplings sound hollow when tapped, about 15 minutes.

Step 4    

Using tongs, transfer the chicken to a cutting board. When it is cool enough to handle, remove the skin and, using two forks, pull the meat from the bones and shred it. Remove much of the fat from the stew by either using a flat spoon or a fat separator. Return the shredded chicken to the pot. Add the soy sauce and sesame oil and stir. When the dumplings are ready, add the cilantro to the warm stew and stir. Divide the stew between bowls and top with the dumplings, dunking the dumplings into the stew to soften them. Serve immediately.

Make Ahead

Prepare the chicken up to the peas in step 2 and refrigerate up to three days.

