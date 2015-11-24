Chinese Chicken Noodle and Egg Drop Soup
© Ian Knauer
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : Makes about 10 cups 
Ian Knauer

Scour your local Chinatown for fresh chow fun noodles for this soup. Slideshow: More Chicken Soup Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
  • 1 boneless skinless chicken breast 
  • 6 cups chicken stock
  • 1 tablespoon finely grated fresh ginger
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 6 ounces fresh wide Chinese noodles, such as chow fun noodles
  • 1 tablespoon soy sauce
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons corn starch
  • 3 large eggs
  • 1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil
  • 1 small bunch scallions, thinly sliced

How to Make It

Step 1    

Heat the oil in a medium saucepan over medium high heat until hot. Season the chicken with 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper, then sear the chicken, turning occasionally, until browned and cooked through, about 8 minutes. Transfer the chicken to a plate and let cool to warm, then shred the chicken.

Step 2    

Bring the stock, ginger, and 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper to a boil in a the same saucepan. Stir in the noodles and cook until tender, about 5 minutes. Stir together the soy and corn starch, then whisk into the broth and boil until the soup is slightly thickened, 1 to 2 minutes. Remove the saucepan from heat. Whisk together the eggs, sesame oil, and 1/2 teaspoon salt, then pour the eggs into the hot broth in a slow stream, whisking constantly to scatter the eggs as they cook. Stir in the chicken, then season the soup with salt to taste. Serve the soup topped with the scallions.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up