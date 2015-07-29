Chinese Chicken Curry

How to Make It

Step 1 In a medium bowl toss the chicken with the soy sauce and cornstarch until it is evenly coated. Set aside.

Step 2 Heat 1 tablespoon of vegetable oil in a large saucepan over moderately high heat. Add the scallions, garlic, chile pepper and ginger and cook, stirring occasionally, until very fragrant, about 2 minutes.

Step 3 Add the curry powder, cumin, coriander and turmeric and cook, stirring constantly, for 1 minute. Stir in the coconut milk and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to moderately low and simmer for 10 minutes.

Step 4 Heat the remaining tablespoon of vegetable oil in a wok over moderately high heat. Add the chicken pieces, stirring to separate them, and stir-fry 5 to 8 minutes, until they are no longer pink.

Step 5 Carefully pour the curry sauce over the chicken and bring it to a simmer. When the chicken is cooked through completely, add the peas and bamboo shoots and simmer just until heated through, about 3 minutes. Stir in the chopped cilantro.