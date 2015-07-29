Chinese Chicken Curry
© Kate Winslow
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Kate Winslow
September 2014

Placing the chicken breasts in the freezer for 10 minutes makes them much easier to slice. Slideshow: More Curry Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts, thinly sliced
  • 1 tablespoon soy sauce
  • 1 teaspoon cornstarch
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 4 scallions, finely chopped
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 fresh red hot chile pepper, minced
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh ginger
  • 1 tablespoon Madras curry powder
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1 teaspoon ground coriander
  • 1/2 teaspoon turmeric
  • One 13 1/2-ounce can coconut milk, well shaken
  • 1 cup frozen peas, defrosted
  • 1/2 cup bamboo shoots
  • 2 tablespoons coarsely chopped cilantro leaves
  • Steamed white rice, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium bowl toss the chicken with the soy sauce and cornstarch until it is evenly coated. Set aside.

Step 2    

Heat 1 tablespoon of vegetable oil in a large saucepan over moderately high heat. Add the scallions, garlic, chile pepper and ginger and cook, stirring occasionally, until very fragrant, about 2 minutes.

Step 3    

Add the curry powder, cumin, coriander and turmeric and cook, stirring constantly, for 1 minute. Stir in the coconut milk and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to moderately low and simmer for 10 minutes.

Step 4    

Heat the remaining tablespoon of vegetable oil in a wok over moderately high heat. Add the chicken pieces, stirring to separate them, and stir-fry 5 to 8 minutes, until they are no longer pink.

Step 5    

Carefully pour the curry sauce over the chicken and bring it to a simmer. When the chicken is cooked through completely, add the peas and bamboo shoots and simmer just until heated through, about 3 minutes. Stir in the chopped cilantro.

Step 6    

Serve the chicken curry over steamed white rice.

