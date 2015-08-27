Chimichurri Baked Salmon

© Ian Knauer
This chimichurri sauce can be made with cilantro for equally delicious results.
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat the oven to 350°F.
Step 2
In a bowl, stir together the parsley, oil, vinegar, pepper flakes, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Place the salmon on an oiled baking sheet, the drizzle about 1/2 the chimichurri over the salmon filets. Bake the salmon until just cooked through, about 15 minutes. Divide the remaining chimichurri over the salmon and serve.
