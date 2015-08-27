Chimichurri Baked Salmon
© Ian Knauer
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Ian Knauer
July 2014

This chimichurri sauce can be made with cilantro for equally delicious results. Slideshow: More Salmon Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 cup chopped flat leaf parsley
  • 1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 cup red wine vinegar
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried red pepper flakes
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 4 (6 ounce) salmon filets

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°F.

Step 2    

In a bowl, stir together the parsley, oil, vinegar, pepper flakes, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Place the salmon on an oiled baking sheet, the drizzle about 1/2 the chimichurri over the salmon filets. Bake the salmon until just cooked through, about 15 minutes. Divide the remaining chimichurri over the salmon and serve.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up