Chilled Tomato Soup with  Parsley-Olive Salsa 
ABBY HOCKING
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
2 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6 to 8
Daniele Uditi
June 2017

Pizzana chef Daniele Uditi’s ultrasilky gazpacho-like soup (fresh veg pureed with bread and ice) comes with a nutty, chunky topper. Slideshow: More Tomato Soup Recipes

Ingredients

SOUP:

  • One 1/2-inch-thick slice of rustic  bread, crust removed and bread chopped (3/4 cup) 
  • 1/2 large red bell pepper, chopped 
  • 2 medium celery ribs,  coarsely chopped 
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped onion 
  • 1 1/2 pounds heirloom tomatoes,  cored and chopped 
  • 2 plum tomatoes, cored and chopped 
  • 1 cup ice  
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice 
  • 1 tablespoon honey 
  • 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper 
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper 

SALSA:

  • 1/3 cup pine nuts 
  • 1 cup lightly packed parsley, finely chopped 
  • 1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil 
  • 1/4 cup kalamata olives, coarsely chopped 
  • 1 small garlic clove, minced  
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Make the soup In a small bowl, cover  the bread with water and let stand for  2 minutes; drain. In a blender, finely chop the bread with the bell pepper, celery  and onion. Add all of the tomatoes, the ice, lemon juice, honey, crushed red pepper  and olive oil and puree until smooth. Season generously with salt and black pepper.  Transfer to a bowl, cover and refrigerate until well chilled, about 2 hours.  

Step 2    

Make the salsa In a small skillet, toast the pine nuts over low heat, stirring,  until golden, 6 to 8 minutes. Transfer to  a small plate and let cool.

Step 3    

In a medium bowl, mix the parsley with the toasted pine nuts, olive oil, olives and garlic. Season with salt and pepper. Ladle the soup into chilled bowls, top with the salsa and serve.  

Make Ahead

The tomato soup can be  prepared through Step 2 and refrigerated for up to 3 days.  

