Chilled Tomato Soup with  Parsley-Olive Salsa 

Pizzana chef Daniele Uditi’s ultrasilky gazpacho-like soup (fresh veg pureed with bread and ice) comes with a nutty, chunky topper. Slideshow: More Tomato Soup Recipes
How to Make It
Make the soup In a small bowl, cover the bread with water and let stand for 2 minutes; drain. In a blender, finely chop the bread with the bell pepper, celery and onion. Add all of the tomatoes, the ice, lemon juice, honey, crushed red pepper and olive oil and puree until smooth. Season generously with salt and black pepper. Transfer to a bowl, cover and refrigerate until well chilled, about 2 hours.
Make the salsa In a small skillet, toast the pine nuts over low heat, stirring, until golden, 6 to 8 minutes. Transfer to a small plate and let cool.
In a medium bowl, mix the parsley with the toasted pine nuts, olive oil, olives and garlic. Season with salt and pepper. Ladle the soup into chilled bowls, top with the salsa and serve.
Make Ahead
