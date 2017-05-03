Chilled Tomato Soup with  Parsley-Olive Salsa 

Step 1

Make the soup In a small bowl, cover the bread with water and let stand for 2 minutes; drain. In a blender, finely chop the bread with the bell pepper, celery and onion. Add all of the tomatoes, the ice, lemon juice, honey, crushed red pepper and olive oil and puree until smooth. Season generously with salt and black pepper. Transfer to a bowl, cover and refrigerate until well chilled, about 2 hours.