Chilled Tofu with Soy Dressing 
Marcus Nilsson
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Food & Wine
February 2018

Chilled Tofu with Soy Dressing offers the perfect balance of textures: crispy shredded nori, toasted crunchy sesame seeds, and creamy silken tofu. All are bathed in a garlicky soy dressing that completes the dish. Slideshow: More Tofu Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup soy sauce, preferably Sempio 
  • 2 tablespoons mihyang cooking wine or mirin 
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons sugar 
  • 1 tablespoon minced garlic 
  • 2 teaspoons sesame oil 
  • 1 teaspoon coarse gochugaru (Korean red pepper flakes) 
  • 1 pound soft tofu, drained and cut into 20 (1/4-inch-thick) slices  
  • 1/4 cup shredded nori 
  • 4 teaspoon toasted white sesame seeds 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Whisk together soy sauce, mihyang, sugar, garlic, sesame oil, and gochugaru in a small bowl until sugar dissolves. Let stand at room temperature for at least 15 minutes and up to 2 hours. 

Step 2    

Divide the tofu slices among 4 small rimmed plates or shallow bowls. Top each with 2 tablespoons dressing. Sprinkle evenly with nori and sesame seeds. Serve with remaining dressing. 

