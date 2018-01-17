Marcus Nilsson
Chilled Tofu with Soy Dressing offers the perfect balance of textures: crispy shredded nori, toasted crunchy sesame seeds, and creamy silken tofu. All are bathed in a garlicky soy dressing that completes the dish. Slideshow: More Tofu Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
Whisk together soy sauce, mihyang, sugar, garlic, sesame oil, and gochugaru in a small bowl until sugar dissolves. Let stand at room temperature for at least 15 minutes and up to 2 hours.
Step 2
Divide the tofu slices among 4 small rimmed plates or shallow bowls. Top each with 2 tablespoons dressing. Sprinkle evenly with nori and sesame seeds. Serve with remaining dressing.
