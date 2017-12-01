Chilled Tofu with Apple Soy Sauce 

This refreshing and light starter is based on the popular Japanese dish called hiyayakko, which is simply chilled tofu dressed with flavorful toppings. In his version, Food & Wine’s Justin Chapple drizzles a sweet-salty mix of apple juice and soy sauce on top, then garnishes with a few tasty things, including crunchy radishes and toasted sesame seeds. Slideshow: More Tofu Recipes
How to Make It
In a small bowl, whisk the apple juice with the soy sauce and vinegar. In another small bowl, toss the radishes with the scallion and cilantro. Refrigerate the sauce and slaw separately until they are nicely chilled, about 15 minutes.
Divide the tofu among 6 bowls. Spoon the apple soy sauce on top. Pile the slaw on top of the tofu and drizzle each with 1/4 teaspoon of the hot sesame oil. Garnish with toasted sesame seeds and serve cold.
