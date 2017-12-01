Chilled Tofu with Apple Soy Sauce 

This refreshing and light starter is based on the popular Japanese dish called hiyayakko, which is simply chilled tofu dressed with flavorful toppings. In his version, Food & Wine’s Justin Chapple drizzles a sweet-salty mix of apple juice and soy sauce on top, then garnishes with a few tasty things, including crunchy radishes and toasted sesame seeds. Slideshow: More Tofu Recipes