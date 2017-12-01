Chilled Tofu with Apple Soy Sauce 
Con Poulos
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Justin Chapple
August 2017

This refreshing and light starter is based on the popular Japanese dish called hiyayakko, which is simply chilled tofu dressed with flavorful toppings. In his version, Food & Wine’s Justin Chapple drizzles a sweet-salty mix of apple juice and soy sauce on top, then garnishes with a few tasty things, including crunchy radishes and toasted sesame seeds. Slideshow: More Tofu Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup Fuji apple juice 
  • 1 tablespoon soy sauce 
  • 1 tablespoon unseasoned rice vinegar 
  • 4 mixed radishes, very thinly sliced 
  • 1 large scallion, cut into 2-inch lengths and julienned 
  • 1/4 cup cilantro stems, very thinly sliced on the bias 
  • 1 pound cold silken tofu, cut into 6 pieces 
  • 1 1/2 teaspoon hot sesame oil 
  • Toasted sesame seeds, for garnish 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small bowl, whisk the apple juice with the soy sauce and vinegar. In another small bowl, toss the radishes with  the scallion and cilantro. Refrigerate the sauce and slaw  separately until they are nicely chilled, about 15 minutes.  

Step 2    

Divide the tofu among  6 bowls. Spoon the apple soy sauce on top. Pile the slaw on top of the tofu and drizzle each with 1/4 teaspoon of the hot sesame oil. Garnish with toasted sesame seeds and serve cold. 

