Chilled Shrimp with Tunisian Hot Sauce and Olive Oil Crackers

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the hot sauce Heat canola oil in a large skillet over medium until shimmering. Add onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened and just starting to brown, about 8 minutes. Add cumin, 1 teaspoon coriander, fennel, and 1/2 teaspoon peppercorns, and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 3 minutes. Let cool completely.

Step 2 Combine onion mixture, roasted red peppers, cilantro, and chipotle in a blender, and puree until very smooth. Tranfer hot sauce to a bowl and season with salt.

Step 3 Make the shrimp Place an 8-inch square of cheesecloth on a work surface. Place garlic, jalapeño, 2 tablespoons coriander, and 2 teaspoons peppercorns on cheesecloth. Gather cheesecloth into a bundle, and secure sachet with kitchen twine.

Step 4 Combine shrimp, sachet, and 6 cups water in a large saucepan. Add 3 tablespoons salt and bring just to a simmer over medium-high. Reduce heat to low, and poach shrimp until just cooked through, about 5 minutes. Drain well and spread shrimp on a plate. Refrigerate until well chilled. Cut shrimp into 1/4-inch slices.