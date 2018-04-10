Chilled Shrimp with Tunisian Hot Sauce and Olive Oil Crackers
Abby Hocking
Active Time
40 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Food & Wine
May 2018

We are addicted to this homemade hotsauce, the key component for this chilled shrimp appetizer. Serve with Olive oil crackers at your next dinner party. Slideshow: More Shrimp Appetizer Recipes

Ingredients

Hot Sauce

  • 2 tablespoons canola oil
  • 1 small onion, thinly sliced
  • 1 teaspoon cumin seeds
  • 1 teaspoon coriander seeds
  • 1/2 teaspoon fennel seeds
  • 1/2 teaspoon black peppercorns
  • 1/2 pounds drained roasted red bell peppers (about 2 large peppers)
  • 1 cup loosely packed fresh cilantro leaves
  • 1/4 cup chipotle in adobo with sauce
  • Kosher salt

Shrimp

  • 1 head of garlic, halved crosswise
  • 1 jalapeño chile, sliced
  • 2 tablespoons coriander seeds
  • 2 teaspoons black peppercorns
  • 1 pounds peeled and deveined raw large shrimp
  • 6 cups water
  • 3 tablespoons kosher salt, plus more to taste
  • 2 medium dill pickles, thinly sliced
  • 1 small shallot, very thinly sliced
  • 1/4 cup dill sprigs, plus more for garnish
  • 2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice
  • Olive Oil Crackers, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the hot sauce

Heat canola oil in a large skillet over medium until shimmering. Add onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened and just starting to brown, about 8 minutes. Add cumin, 1 teaspoon coriander, fennel, and 1/2 teaspoon peppercorns, and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 3 minutes. Let cool completely.

Step 2    

Combine onion mixture, roasted red peppers, cilantro, and chipotle in a blender, and puree until very smooth. Tranfer hot sauce to a bowl and season with salt.

Step 3    Make the shrimp

Place an 8-inch square of cheesecloth on a work surface. Place garlic, jalapeño, 2 tablespoons coriander, and 2 teaspoons peppercorns on cheesecloth. Gather cheesecloth into a bundle, and secure sachet with kitchen twine.

Step 4    

Combine shrimp, sachet, and 6 cups water in a large saucepan. Add 3 tablespoons salt and bring just to a simmer over medium-high. Reduce heat to low, and poach shrimp until just cooked through, about 5 minutes. Drain well and spread shrimp on a plate. Refrigerate until well chilled. Cut shrimp into 1/4-inch slices.

Step 5    

Stir together shrimp, pickles, shallot, 1/4 cup dill, lemon juice, and smoked paprika in a medium bowl; season with salt. Spread hot sauce on 4 plates, and spoon shrimp salad on top. Garnish with dill sprigs and serve with Olive Oil Crackers.

Make Ahead

The hot sauce can be refrigerated in an airtight container up to 1 week. The shrimp salad can be refrigerated overnight. Stir in dill before serving.

