Chilled Shrimp and Scallops in Spicy Tomatillo Sauce

At TrasLomita in Valle De Guadalupe in Baja California, Mexico, chef Sheyla Alvarado tosses chilled cooked shrimp and raw bay scallops in Key lime juice and serves them in a pool of cold habanero-tomatillo sauce for a riff on traditional aguachile from Sinaloa. A raw vegetable garnish completes this summery appetizer.
How to Make It
Process tomatillos in a blender until smooth, about 1 minute. Pour through a fine wire-mesh strainer into a bowl. Discard solids.
Return strained tomatillo juice to blender; add habeneros and oregano. Process until smooth. Transfer to a small bowl, and set aside.
Cook garlic and 2 tablespoons olive oil in a small saucepan over medium-high, swirling occasionally, until garlic is golden, about 3 minutes and 30 seconds. Remove from heat, and let cool 15 minutes. Remove and discard garlic clove. Add garlic oil and remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil to tomatillo mixture; stir to combine. Stir in salt to taste. Chill until ready to use.
Cook shrimp in a pot of boiling water until just done and pink, about 3 minutes; rinse immediately under cold water. Stir together shrimp, scallops, Key lime juice, and salt to taste in a large bowl. Cover and chill 30 minutes or up to 2 hours.
To serve, divide tomatillo-habanero sauce evenly among 4 shallow bowls; arrange shrimp mixture on top. Garnish with radishes, cucumber, and cilantro.
