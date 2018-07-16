Chilled Shrimp and Scallops in Spicy Tomatillo Sauce

How to Make It

Step 1 Process tomatillos in a blender until smooth, about 1 minute. Pour through a fine wire-mesh strainer into a bowl. Discard solids.

Step 2 Return strained tomatillo juice to blender; add habeneros and oregano. Process until smooth. Transfer to a small bowl, and set aside.

Step 3 Cook garlic and 2 tablespoons olive oil in a small saucepan over medium-high, swirling occasionally, until garlic is golden, about 3 minutes and 30 seconds. Remove from heat, and let cool 15 minutes. Remove and discard garlic clove. Add garlic oil and remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil to tomatillo mixture; stir to combine. Stir in salt to taste. Chill until ready to use.

Step 4 Cook shrimp in a pot of boiling water until just done and pink, about 3 minutes; rinse immediately under cold water. Stir together shrimp, scallops, Key lime juice, and salt to taste in a large bowl. Cover and chill 30 minutes or up to 2 hours.