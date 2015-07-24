Chilled Rice Noodle and Cabbage Salad with Spicy Peanut Dressing

How to Make It

Step 1 Add all of the ingredients for the peanut dressing to the base of a blender or food processor and blend until smooth. Taste to adjust for seasonings and transfer to an airtight container and set aside.

Step 2 Place the noodles in a large heat-proof bowl and add boiling water to cover. Let the noodles soak until tender but not mushy, about 5 to 10 minutes. Rinse under cold water and drain well.