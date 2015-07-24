Chilled Rice Noodle and Cabbage Salad with Spicy Peanut Dressing

This peanut dressing has quite a list of ingredients but it’s definitely worth the effort, as its flavor has a delicious and fresh complexity to it that isn’t found in store-bought peanut sauces. Toss in fresh herbs and chopped peanuts to the noodles at the end for added texture. Slideshow: More Noodle Salad Recipes
Add all of the ingredients for the peanut dressing to the base of a blender or food processor and blend until smooth. Taste to adjust for seasonings and transfer to an airtight container and set aside.
Place the noodles in a large heat-proof bowl and add boiling water to cover. Let the noodles soak until tender but not mushy, about 5 to 10 minutes. Rinse under cold water and drain well.
Transfer the noodles to a large serving bowl. Add the sliced cabbage, carrots, and half of the cilantro to the bowl and pour in 3/4 cup of the peanut sauce; toss to thoroughly coat. Garnish with cilantro, chopped peanuts, and lime wedges. Serve chilled.
Coconut milk helps cut some of the peanut butter flavor, but can be replaced with an equal amount of water to achieve similar consistency.
